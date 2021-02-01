Dial Records Welcomes Georgia’s Irakli for Debut Album 'Major Signals' LP is scheduled for March 19 release.

Photo: Rob Kulisek

Georgian artist Irakli will release his debut album on Dial Records, the label of David Lieske (a.k.a Carsten Jost) and Peter Kersten (a.k.a Lawrence).

Major Signals is the Hamburg, Germany label’s first release of 2021, and it follows a debut album by XDB plus a three-part anniversary compilation featuring exclusive tracks from Tracey, Lerosa, Siamak Amidi, and more. It spans house, techno, and ambient.

Irakli, real name Irakli Kiziria, was born in Georgia when the country was still a part of the Soviet Union. He moved to Cologne before ending up in Berlin, where he helms the I/Y and Intergalactic Research Institute For Sound labels. He’a also one of the minds behind the STAUB collective.

Tracklisting



01. Forever

02. Blessings From The Future

03. Major Signals

04. OP 9

05. Sin

06. This Way

07. Circles

08. Surface

09. Black Windows

10. Memories

11. Selfupdate

Major Signals LP is scheduled for March 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track in full below.