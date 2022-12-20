DJ Finn Releases Album of Christmas-Themed House Anthems
'No More Coal (A Christmas Dance Record)' LP is available now.
Finn McCorry, known just as Finn, has released a Christmas-themed album via his 2 B REAL label.
No More Coal, which spans nine ravey house tracks with club-ready charm and a bittersweet feel, includes collaborations with I. JORDAN and Martyn Bootyspoon. He began working on the record in August. It comes both digitally and as a limited-edition red or green cassette.
Earlier this year, Finn released Everything Is Alright, his first album.
Tracklisting
01. Wonderful Time
02. Babybell feat. I. JORDAN
03. A Christmas House Track
04. Angels
05. Dreams Of Santa Anne
06. This Time Of Year feat. Martyn Bootyspoon
07. Rudolph
08. No More Coal!
09. Some Things I Can’t Choose
No More Coal (A Christmas Dance Record) LP is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.