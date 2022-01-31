DJ Nigga Fox to Release New 12″ on Príncipe 'Música da Terra' EP is scheduled for February 11 release.

Photo: Marta Pina

DJ Nigga Fox will release a new 12″ on Príncipe, titled Música da Terra, next month.

DJ Nigga Fox is one of electronic music’s more enigmatic artists and a linchpin of a thriving Afro-Portuguese music scene with its home in Lisbon, Portugal. Born Rogério Brandão Luís in Luanda, Angola in the early ‘90s, he fled to Portugal with his family when he was three years old to escape the horrific civil war. Around 2007, his sibling showed him Fruity Loops, the chosen creative platform behind all Príncipe-affiliated artists due to its simplicity, and he began making his own beats in his bedroom.

Outside of a solitary 12” on Warp Records, all of Nigga Fox’ solo EPs have come through Príncipe, the similarly mysterious entity to which he signed in 2013 after DJ Marfox introduced his music to the label. You can read more about him and his work in his XLR8R podcast here.

Música da Terra comprises four tracks, including a collaboration with DJ Firmeza. “Sanzaleiro,” we’re told, is “a game of contrast, dissonance, driving force, and constant pushing of limits.”

Artwork, as usual, comes from Márcio Matos.

DJ Nigga Fox also contributed to the 18th edition of XLR8R+, exploring Portugal’s thriving dance scene with tracks and content alongside RS Produções, BLEID, and Serpente.



Tracklisting



01. Madeso

02. Gás Natural

03. Sanzaleiro feat. DJ Firmeza

04. Sasuke

Música da Terra EP is scheduled for February 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Madeso” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

