DjRUM Next on Houndstooth with New EP

DjRUM will release a new EP on Houndstooth.

Meaning’s Edge is the UK artist’s first release since 2019. It’s also “an introduction to a whole new world,” we’re told.

It was created in the final stretches of six rather traumatic years of work. Having carefully honed his techniques, finally he began to work in a quicker, lighter fashion—and to cleanse his palette a little by bringing in a fresh ingredient: his own flute playing.

The use of flutes—including Bansuri, Shakuhatchi, Western Classical, and synthesised all blending and blurring into one another—gives it a “coherence and a sense of airiness that unites the five tracks over half an hour, however divergent their beats get,” we’re told.

For more information on DjRUM, real name Felix Manuel, check out his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Codex

02. Codex Part. 2

03. Crawl

04. Frekm

05. Frekm Part. 2

Meaning’s Edge LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Codex” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

