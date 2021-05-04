Dome of Doom Welcomes Tokyo’s Maru for Otherworldly EP 'Blindfold' EP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Tokyo-based producer Maru has signed with Dome of Doom for the release of a new digital-only EP, Blindfold.

Maru constructed Bindfold with the Mutable Instruments Plaits that was gifted to him by Bleep Bloop during a trip to his studio in Los Angeles. The initial meeting with the beat synthesis veteran took place two years ago, when Ethan Glass, another experimental bass artist from Los Angeles using modular technology, was also there. Maru studied their approach in real time, “opening his mind to a wider lens in creation approach,” we’re told. He recorded a few pieces from Blindfold at Bleep Bloop’s studio during this meet up, and he completed the EP on his return to Tokyo.

“The first time I heard Maru’s music, I loved it,” Bleep Bloop tells XLR8R. “Then he came and visited from Japan and we patched the modular synth. I gave him his first module, then he went home and built a system and made this amazing record. It makes me happy.”

Like Bleep Bloop’s One Liners EP on Dome of Doom last year, Blindfold enters the label’s catalog as a “genre-defying modular synth project” where “extremes become the norm, risks are a constant, and nothing is left on the table,” we’re told. All six tracks find a “heightened sense of beauty” with the manipulation of traditional Japanese instrumentation.

Maru burst onto thescene with the official remix he completed on the Salva LP Clips Remixes in 2017. He signed to TREKKIE TRAX in 2018 and released the Forest EP. This is his first EP on Dome of Doom.

Album artwork comes fron Edgar Medall.

Blindfold follows CLYDE’s Rally Finish EP on the Los Angeles label.

Tracklisting

01. Indication

02. Blindfold

03. Brute

04. Ripple Effect

05. Mosquito

06. Unchain

Blindfold EP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Brute” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://domeofdoom.bandcamp.com/album/blindfold">Blindfold by Maru</a>