Don Zilla’s Debut Album Next on Nyege Nyege’s Hakuna Kulala 'Ekizikiza Mubwengula' LP is scheduled for June 18 release.

Don Zilla will return to Hakuna Kulala with his debut album, Ekizikiza Mubwengula.

Don Zilla, a Ugandan producer, began is journey in music with FL Studio and in 2019 shared From the Cave to the World, an EP that showcased his rare fusion of eerie industrial electronics, lurching bass, and shifting east African rhythms.

As the manager of Kampala’s Boutiq Studio, he now returns to Hakuna Kulala, a sub-label of Nyege Nyege Tapes.

Across nine tracks, Ekizikiza Mubwengula “weaves freewheeling dance sub-genres into a bejewelled tapestry, signalling a path to the future,” we’re told. We can expect the cybernetic funk of dBridge, Emptyset’s overdriven, cacophonous anxiety, and the hyper-paced airlock club of Shanghai’s Hyph11E. “Everything is melted into a groove-fwd whole that’s tough to resist.”

Ekizikiza Mubwengula follows an album from Scotch Rolex (a.k.a DJ Scotch Egg) on Hakuna Kulala, which featured Don Zilla.

Tracklisting



01. Full Moon

02. Tension

03. Automated

04. Buziba

05. Etambula

06. Shots

07. Moving Space

08. Bunjingo

09. Ekivuuma

Ekizikiza Mubwengula LP is scheduled for June 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bunjingo” below and pre-order here.