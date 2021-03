Veteran Japanese Producer Shigeru Ishihara Next on Nyege Nyege’s Hakuna Kulala 'TEWARI' LP is scheduled for April 30 release.

Veteran Japanese producer Shigeru Ishihara will release an album on Nyege Nyege Tapes‘ Hakuna Kulala imprint as Scotch Rolex.

Ishihara, better known as DJ Scotch Egg, has been assembling genre-busting ear bleeders for almost two decades. Scotch Rolex, his new project, is named after a popular Ugandan street food.

The record was assembled after Ishihara was invited to Kampala, Uganda for a residency at the Nyege Nyege villa in 2019. Exposed to Hakuna Kulala’s family of artists, the producer began experimenting, twisting trap and dancehall rhythms with the ragged energy of grindcore. The record includes collaborations with Duma’s Lord Spikeheart, MC Yallah, Swordman Kitala, and Chrisman.

Last year, DJ Scotch Egg collaborated on an eight-track EP with Gooooose featuring Hakuna Kulala co-founder Slikback. He’s previously worked with King Midas Sound’s Kiki Hitomi as WaqWaq Kingdom, Warp’s electro-shoegaze pioneers Seefeel, and Mike Paradinas.

Hakuna Kulala, launched in 2018, has put out work from MC Yallah, WULFFLUW94, and Slikback himself.

Tracklisting



01. Omuzira feat. MC Yallah

02. Success feat. Lord Spikeheart

03. Cheza feat. Chrisman

04. Nfulula Biswa feat. Swordman Kitala

05. Afro Samurai feat. Don Zilla

06. Tewari

07. Juice feat. MC Yallah

08. U.T.B. 88

09. Sniper feat. Lord Spikeheart

10. Wa kalebule

11. Lapis Lazuli feat. Lord Spikeheart

TEWARI LP is scheduled for April 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Success” feat. Lord Spikeheart below and pre-order the album here.