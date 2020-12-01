DVS1 Releases Album via Jeff Mills’ Axis Records 'Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm' LP is available digitally now.

DVS1 has a shared an album on Jeff Mills’ Axis Records.

Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm is DVS1’s first full-length effort, and it follows EPs on Klockworks and his own Mistress and HUSH. Last year, he contributed a single on XLR8R+ with Vladislav Delay and Convextion.

The album is made of eight tracks, all previously unheard, and we’re told that it activates “paradigm shift” in the mind. “

We’re also told that “hypnotic hallucinations reveal detailed layers, oscillating from the back to the forefront of the dream,” and that “synth programming yields abstract ideas into concrete images.”

DVS1, real name Zak Khutoretsky, is a techno artist based out of Minneapolis, and one of the prominent voices in the preservation of true club culture. His sets, powerful and high-energy affairs, honor his roots while evidencing a versatility, sensitivity, and understanding for making people dance that comes only with years of commitment in pushing the boundaries of sound.

For more information on DVS1, check out his XLR8R features here and here.

Tracklisting



01. Alpha-Theta

02. Drifting

03. Delta Wave

04. Inertia

05. Hypnagogia

06. Transient Response

07. The Five Aggregates

08. Solfäge’s Framework

Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm LP is available digitally now. You can hear it over at the Axis Records page, where it’s also available for order.