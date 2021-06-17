Efterklang’s Sixth Album is Incoming on City Slang 'Windflowers' LP is scheduled for October 8 release.

Efterklang will release Windflowers, a new album, on City Slang in October.

For over 20 years, the Danish trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg, and Casper Clausen—together known as Efterklang—have been pushing the barriers of experimental, electronic, and emotional chamber-pop. Windflowers is their sixth album, following 2019’s Altid Sammen on 4AD. Its nine tracks channel the motifs of hope and change of its namesake flora which appear each spring in “an explosion of colour,” disappearing as quickly as they arrive. The album sees the group’s many years of collaboration “distilled into some of their finest and most direct melodic moments to date,” we’re told by the Berlin label.

Alongside the announcement, the group have shared lead single “Living Other Lives,” which started out as a jam in Clausen’s Lisbon studio during spring’s 2020 lockdown. “I was playing around with my 404 sampler and I found that kind of groove that makes my head bop—put some samples on it, and I could listen to it forever—a good sign,” Clausen recalls. “So I was just having that on loop while scrolling through my Instagram feed.” The lyrics sort of came out of that moment, reflecting “a fascinating world” where we’re so aware of what everybody’s doing. “I feel I’m living multiple lives all at once,” Clausen tells XLR8R. “Watching all these people expressing and changing themselves far away, out there around the planet.”

To record the video, director Søren Lynggaard visited Efterklang in the studio when they were in the process of recording Windflowers. He had packed this old Russian 16mm camera and he wasn’t even sure if the camera actually worked, but thankfully it did (sort of). “The video that came out of it I feel is a charming and genuine look at the band together in the studio and in the nature of the island of Møn in the south of Denmark,” he says.

Tracklisting

01. Alien Arms

02. Beautiful Eclipse

03. Hold Me Close When You Can

04. Lady Of The Rocks

05. Dragonfly

06. Living Other Lives

07. Mindless Center

08. House On A Feather

09. Åbent Sår (feat. The Field)

Windflowers LP is scheduled for October 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Living Other Lives” in full below and pre-order here.