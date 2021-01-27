Eugene Pascal Lands on Eluize’s Night Tide With a Set of Smokey Grooves 'Neutral Density' drops next month.

Australian artist Eugene Pascal is set to debut on Eluize‘s Night Tide label next month, with Neutral Density.

Across the four-track EP, Pascal pulls on his experience as a producer, musician, and engineer to craft a set of tracks that take as much inspiration from free-jazz as they do progressive club music.

The tracks, which jump from deep house to broken-beat techno and electro, stem from process-based experimentation and instrumentation. All four were written between 2018 and 2020 and mixed down to two-track stereo on a 1993 Soundtracs Sequel 2 console.

Of the four tracks, one, “Caveman Algorhythms,” features two collaborators in Sam Brickel and Louis Marlo, who perform on a modular system and the Jomox Mod Base09 for the main lead and kick drums, respectively.

Neutral Density is the first release of the year on Night Tide, following on from Whatever I Do by Bobo, which dropped in November last year.

In August, Eluize, real name Emma Sainsbury, shared the Ableton Live project of “EMDR,” her new track on XLR8R+.

Tracklisting

01. Neutral Density

02. Six Arps, Thanks

03. Caveman Algorhythms

04. The Prophecy

Neutral Density EP lands on February 15. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Neutral Density” in full below.

<a href="https://eluize.bandcamp.com/album/neutral-density-ep">Neutral Density EP by Eugene Pascal</a>