FKA Twigs Reveals Details of New Album, Written Over FaceTime During Lockdown The details were revealed on Louis Theroux's BBC Radio 4 podcast.

FKA Twigs has reveleaed a new album on Louis Theroux’s BBC Radio 4 podcast, Grounded With Louis Theroux.

The yet-to-be-named album was initially announced in October in an interview with Scott Goldman for the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series, as reported by Vulture—but the interview has since been taken down.

Yesterday, speaking to Louise Theroux, Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, detailed that the album was written “all over the internet,” utilizing FaceTime to make an album “with people that I’ve never worked with before.” She has more collaborations and features on this album than she’s ever had before, she states.

When asked whether the album was a reflection of her relationship with actor Shia LeBeouf—a reportedly toxic relationship for which she is currently suing LeBeouf—Twigs stated: “My next music is, ironically, a lot lighter than the usual music that I make, because I think I spent so much time in darkness with him that when I have been in lockdown I’ve been really missing my friends and going out, getting ready and dancing. I’ve wanted to make music for the people closest to me that I love.”

Yesterday, Twigs also hinted that she will be releasing new music this week, possibly a single from the forthcoming LP, via her Instagram. On Twitter, she announced a new song called “Don’t Judge Me,” scheduled to land on her YouTube channel later today. It features Headie One and Fred Again.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

Twigs released Magdalene, her second album, on Young Turks in 2019.