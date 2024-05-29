Floorplan (a.k.a Robert and Lyric Hood) to Release Fourth Studio Album
'The Master’s Plan' LP will be released via Classic Music Company on June 21.
Robert and Lyric Hood, the father-daughter duo known as Floorplan, will release of their fourth studio album, The Master’s Plan, on Luke Solomon’s Classic Music Company imprint.
Spanning 18 crafted house and techno tracks, Robert and Lyric playfully juxtapose the light and dark of their signature sound, “navigating a spectrum of genres and styles,” we’re told.
“In these troubled times, we are grateful to be able to share our music with the world. Especially the dance community. We hope this album will uplift and invoke you to dance,” says Robert in a statement.
Lyric adds: “I want people to feel inspired and empowered, but most of all, to feel the love of God and his connection in every track. This album was made for the fans that love house music as much as we do..”
The album follows Supernatural, which landed in 2019 on Aus Music, and 2016’s Victorious on M-Plant.
Tracklisting
01. Intro feat. Earthtone
02. What You Need
03. Get Your Thing Together
04. No Ones Ready
05. The Plan
06. Don’t You Doubt It
07. Help Is On The Way feat. Lowell Pye
08. Summa Funk
09. Like Dat
10. We Stand In Need
11. Feel It
12. Give Us Your Light feat. Dames Brown
13. We Give Thee Honour
14. Fake & Unholy feat. Honey Dijon
15. The Curse Breaker
16. What A Friend
17. Flashe No Deux
18. Water
The Master’s Plan LP will be released via Classic Music Company on June 21. Meanwhile, you can stream “Feel It” (Extended Mix) below and pre-order the album here.