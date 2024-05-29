Floorplan (a.k.a Robert and Lyric Hood) to Release Fourth Studio Album 'The Master’s Plan' LP will be released via Classic Music Company on June 21.

Robert and Lyric Hood, the father-daughter duo known as Floorplan, will release of their fourth studio album, The Master’s Plan, on Luke Solomon’s Classic Music Company imprint.

Spanning 18 crafted house and techno tracks, Robert and Lyric playfully juxtapose the light and dark of their signature sound, “navigating a spectrum of genres and styles,” we’re told.

“In these troubled times, we are grateful to be able to share our music with the world. Especially the dance community. We hope this album will uplift and invoke you to dance,” says Robert in a statement.

Lyric adds: “I want people to feel inspired and empowered, but most of all, to feel the love of God and his connection in every track. This album was made for the fans that love house music as much as we do..”

The album follows Supernatural, which landed in 2019 on Aus Music, and 2016’s Victorious on M-Plant.

Tracklisting

01. Intro feat. Earthtone

02. What You Need

03. Get Your Thing Together

04. No Ones Ready

05. The Plan

06. Don’t You Doubt It

07. Help Is On The Way feat. Lowell Pye

08. Summa Funk

09. Like Dat

10. We Stand In Need

11. Feel It

12. Give Us Your Light feat. Dames Brown

13. We Give Thee Honour

14. Fake & Unholy feat. Honey Dijon

15. The Curse Breaker

16. What A Friend

17. Flashe No Deux

18. Water

The Master’s Plan LP will be released via Classic Music Company on June 21. Meanwhile, you can stream “Feel It” (Extended Mix) below and pre-order the album here.

<a href="https://classicmusiccompany.bandcamp.com/album/the-masters-plan">The Master's Plan by Floorplan</a>