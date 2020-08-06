Flying Lotus Debuts New Video for “Remind U” The video "recreates the perspective of a curious child."

Photo | Eric Coleman

Flying Lotus has shared a video for “Remind U,” directed by Winston Hacking.

“Remind U” initially featured as an instrumental track on Flamagra, Flying Lotus’ 2019 album. The video revisits the worlds established in “Post Requisite,” although Ellison and Hacking have explored new depths, this time following a deconstructed, yellow submarine through a “stream of consciousness video collage” garden of heightened surrealism.

The video “recreates the perspective of a curious child,” Hacking notes, building a world that is “ugly and chaotic but, simultaneously, beautiful and hopeful.”

Earlier this year, Flying Lotus, or Steven Ellison, celebrated 2019’s Flamagra album with Flamagra Instrumentals, a bold reimagining of the original. You can buy it here and read more about it here. Meanwhile, stream the video below.