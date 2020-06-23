Freestyle Fellowship’s Self Jupiter Collaborates with Mr. Carmack on New Single 'The Master's Lemonade' is available now.

Freestyle Fellowship co-founder Self Jupiter has teamed up with Mr. Carmack for the release of The Master’s Lemonade single.

The track is available worldwide through Self Jupiter’s co-owned imprint, The Order Label, with mixing from Kenny Segal and mastering from Daddy Kev. Mr. Carmack plays all instruments, including keys, drums, bass, and horns.

“I was holding on to this track that me and Mr. Carmack made at his studio in Jefferson Park,” Self Jupter says. “It wasn’t until recently with our present state of affairs [that] I felt a sudden spiritual impulse to write something triumphant and sincere with a declaration of victory. So with all rebellions and or uprising you need songs to march to. Hopefully this is one of those. Happy Juneteenth!”

Musically, the single evokes the tonality and rhythms present during Freestyle Fellowship’s most propulsive phase in hip-hop history.

Self Jupiter is the alias of Ornette Glenn, an American rapper from Los Angeles, and a member of Freestyle Fellowship, an alternative hip-hop group, alongside Myka 9, P.E.A.C.E., and Aceyalone.

Tracklisting



01. The Master’s Lemonade

You can order a copy of The Master’s Lemonade, with lyrics listed, from Self Jupiter’s Bandcamp page, and stream it below.