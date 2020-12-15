Ghanaian-American Vocalist Moses Sumney Collaborates with Little Dragon for Ninja Tune 'The Other Lover' is available now on Ninja Tune.

Ghanaian-American vocalist Moses Sumney has teamed up with Little Dragon for The Other Lover, a new digital single.

The Other Lover showcases Sumney’s unmistakable voice alongside the equally inimitable Yukimi Nagano, as the two vocalists intertwine over a gently unfolding swirl of synthesisers, horns, and stripped-back percussion.

The track draws its lyrics from Little Dragon’s “Another Lover,” taken from their latest album, New Me, Same Us, released earlier this year on Ninja Tune. Entirely self-produced and recorded at the Swedish band’s studio, New Me, Same Us saw the band go back to basics, falling back in love with their instruments: drums, bass, keyboards, harp, guitar, and voice. Read more about it here.

“When we reached out to Moses, we didn’t know what to expect. What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice,” Little Dragon say. “We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears.”

In May, Sumney released græ, his latest album.

Tracklisting



01. The Other Lover

The Other Lover is available now on Ninja Tune. You can stream it via the player below and purchase the digital file here.

<a href="https://littledragon.bandcamp.com/album/the-other-lover">The Other Lover by Little Dragon & Moses Sumney</a>