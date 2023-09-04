Goiz to Inaugurate Nick León and Jonny From Space’s New Label 'Saka La Bolsita' EP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Pablo Arrangoiz, who releases music as Bauzer Vep, Señor Faxwater, Glue Boy, Goiz, and more, will release a new EP as El Gusano.

Saka La Bolsita will be the inaugural release of Impacto, the new label launched by Miami producers Nick León and Jonny From Space.

Sonically, we can expect a “sonic conglomeration” of acid cumbia with slivering jazz chords, microtonal reggaetón, demonic dembow, and a dash of house. It includes collaborations with Matt Angel (a.k.a El Descarao).

Arrangoiz is a Mexican native based in Miami, known for his ever varying aliases. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Donquicon

02. Arrebatao feat. El Descarao

03. Activao feat. El Descarao

04. Saka La Bolsita

05. Alberca

Saka La Bolsita EP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Arrebatao” featuring El Descarao in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://impactorecs.bandcamp.com/album/saka-la-bolsita">Saka La Bolsita by El Gusano</a>