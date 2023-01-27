Podcast 785: Pablo Arrangoiz Three hours of all-original jazz, dub, reggaeton, house, and bass.

You probably don’t know Pablo Arranzgoiz but the chances are higher that you’ve heard his music. Based in Miami, Florida, the prolific young Mexican artist has quietly been building his back catalog, displaying a variety of styles and genres as Baüzer Vep, DJ Fitness, Glue Boy, Decima Vittima, and Doctor Hotdog. And through this he has cultivated a small but dedicated cult following across Bandcamp and the United States—which is to say he’s come along way since he began playing drums at 11. He discovered electronic music through Benny Benassi, The Bloody Beetroots, Justice, and Daft punk but it was the work of Ricardo Villalobos and Aphex Twin that really drew him in. Since then he’s gone through “many transformations, stupid opinions, crippling dogmas, and the never ending search for new techniques and fresh inspiration,” he tells XLR8R, though now he’s really found his path. For this week’s podcast, he’s recorded a mix that shines a light on his expansive catalog of music, much of which is forthcoming and some of which will never see the light of day beyond this podcast. What this translates to is three hours of jazz, dub, reggaeton, house, and bass that just keep on giving, giving, and giving.

01. What have you been up to recently?

Making music, watching films, yearning, laughing, and digging through archive.org.

02. What have you been listening to?

Perotin, Bach, Pierre Bastien (always), Pascal Comelade, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Eduardo Zurita, Julián Mayorga, Ulla, Takako Minekawa, YL Hooi, CS+Kreme, Yasuaki Shimizu, Paul DeMarinis, Asmus Tietchens, Hematic Sunsets, and lots of old reggaeton in the car.

03. When and where did you record this mix?

The tracklistIing was carefully planned out then I used CDJs at a friend’s house with folders of all my aliases.

04. What setup did you use?

CDJ-900s and a Behringer DJ mixer

05. Where do you imagine it being listened to?

Anywhere really. It goes through a lot of styles. But ideally in your house with a nice bottle of wine, a spark of curiosity, and maybe with a special friend or lover. Also, it’s really good while getting office stuff done! Or on a long drive!

06. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

I never play only my own material. I usually DJ as DJ Fitness and play a bit of all my favorite dance flavors.

07. What’s next on your horizon?

I have so many releases completed already coming later this year it’s unbecoming. There’s a Bauzer Vep album on Bruno Schmidt’s new label Assemblies of God, another Bauzer cassette on New Fair Deal, a Bauzer hammer tech house EP on Sports Records, also the debut release of DJ Fitness w a double LP of puré dance music to DJ, some more DJ Fitness bits on VAs, some collabs/originals on forthcoming Domesticated VAs, and a collaborative LP with Jonny from Space focused on the drum kit, sax, and bass guitar. I’ve also completed an album for Open Space Records thats tba soon. Also, I have two El Gusano EPs locked in for 2023 coming on a new label that is gonna be hoooot;) Aside from that I’m working really hard on an electro acoustic album which may or may not be done In the next few months. Also a few more mixes.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.