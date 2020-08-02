Goldie Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Timeless’ With ‘Timeless Capsule’ Website and Portal The announcement drops with a digitally remastered “Inner City Life” music video.

To celebrate 25 years of his groundbreaking debut album, Timeless, Goldie has announced a special website and portal, Timeless Capsule.

The website will, according to the announcement, explore the album via “exclusive interviews with collaborators, unseen 1995 footage, archival photography, and much more to come.” First-time visitors will be asked to subscribe with their name and email address to access the content, which will instantly include access to both the Peshay Remix of “Inner City Life” and an exclusive interview between Goldie and Pete Tong. Subscribers will then be drip-fed content and exclusives.

Towards the end of 2020, a re-mastered and re-packaged 25-year anniversary vinyl, CD, and digital edition of the album will be released. More details will be released soon.

Alongside the announcement, Goldie has also released a digitally remastered music video for key album track “Inner City Life,” featuring vocals by British singer Diane Charlemagne. You can watch the video below.

Timeless Capsule can be joined here.