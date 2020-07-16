HAAi is Back on Mute with Four New Tracks 'Put Your Head Above The Parakeets' EP is out on September 11 via Mute.

Photo: Imogene von Barron

HAAi will release Put Your Head Above The Parakeets, a new EP, on Mute.

The Australian musician, born Teneil Throssell, released her first EP as a Mute artist, Systems Up, Windows Down, towards the end of 2019. Prior to that, she released her BBC Essential Mix, which won mix of the year, and spent several years in punk/psych-rock bands.

Ahead of the EP’s release, Throssell has shared two tracks: “Head Above The Parakeets,” for which there’s a video below, and “Rotating In Unison.”

“Head Above The Parakeets” is a play on words to “signify the

feeling of risk, apprehension, and being exposed in what you create,” Throssell says.

The video was made from footage from some of Throssell’s favorite shows over the past year, and it includes her own visuals. “It’s a nostalgic, psychedelic nod to the job and people I love so much and a reaction to the whirlwind that was my life for the past couple of years,” she says.

“Rotating In Unison” was made to “highlight beauty and coexistence as we all rotate around the sun,” Throssell continues, “to try and remember beauty and calm in a time of uncertainty and unrest, even for just a few minutes.”

During lockdown, Throssell has released an hour-long show alongside Mute label boss Daniel Miller, and a show from her London flat for Boiler Room’s Streaming from Isolation series.

Tracklisting



01. Head Above The Parakeets

02. Rotating In Unison

03. Bon Viveur

04. Bass Is The Place

Put Your Head Above The Parakeets EP is out on September 11 via Mute. Meanwhile, you can stream the tracks below.