HAAi’s Debut Album is Incoming on Mute 'Baby, We’re Ascending' LP is scheduled for May 27 release.

HAAi, better known as Teneil Throssell, will release her debut album in May.

Baby, We’re Ascending, out May 27 via Mute, follows “Lights Out,” Throssell’s recent collaboration with Romy (The xx) and Fred Again.. We’re told that community and collaboration is a “key theme” running throughout the album, because it features Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor, Moxie, and Obi Franky as well as the spoken-word poet and trans-visibility activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal. Additionally, Throssell chose to craft the album alongside a roster of non-binary creatives including designer Raissa Pardini, mixing engineer Marta Salogni, and engineer Francine Perry.

The result is a record that seamlessly merges elements of techno, house, drum & bass, downtempo, and pop-leaning electro in a “profoundly beautiful way that is singular in vision,” we’re told.

“Getting this album out of my head and computer is quite the cathartic experience,” Throssell says. Baby, We’re Ascending is a hyperactive journey that feels like a real reflection of who I am.”

Throssell was born in Karratha, in Australia’s Pilbara region, and her musical adventures began while in Sydney, where she played guitar and sang in various punk and psych-rock outfits, including Dark Bells, which took her to London. Electronic music came into her life when she attended Berghain for the first time, which introduced her to the more psychedelic realms of contemporary techno. She debuted on Mute in 2020 with Systems Up, Windows Down, before returning with Put Your Head Above The Parakeets. Her taste in music is unique and diverse, revelling in tracks full of intricate detail and character. You can read more about her in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Channels

02. Pigeon Barron

03. Bodies Of Water

04. Human Sound (feat. Kai Isaiah Jamal & Obi Franky)

05. Louder Always Better

06. Biggest Mood Ever (feat. Alexis Taylor)

07. AM

08. FM

09. I’ve Been Thinking A Lot Lately

10. Purple Jelly Disc (feat. Obi Franky)

11. Baby, We’re Ascending (feat. Jon Hopkins)

12. Orca

13. Tardigrade

Baby, We’re Ascending LP is scheduled for May 27 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.