Hear Two Hours of Lowris Live in London Stripped-back house.

Lowris, real name Loris Pugnet, co-founder of Æternum Music, has shared a new mix with XLR8R, recorded in October in Hackney Wick, London, as part of Half Baked‘s 10th anniversary celebrations. It was a rare night with Perlon head Zip in town, who headlined the party after Lowris. Lowris has now shared a two-hour segment of his set, full of rolling groove and some classics. Press play and enjoy!

“I always have this kind of little stress before playing which is a good thing, but when it is a gig like this one with an artist such as Zip, the pressure is even bigger because he is one of the artists, if not the one artist, who has influenced me the most throughout all these years thanks to his musical production, selection, and attitude. You know he’s gonna bring a particular vibe to the club, the Zippy touch, so when prepping my record bag I was trying to pick the best records I had in mind to stick with that vibe.

“Also, I was playing the middle part of the night after a really nice and smooth warm up from Half Baked’s homeboy Sam Bangura that put me on a red carpet for starting my set. But then the more I played, the more I felt comfortable, big shout out to the London crowd that responded very positively and brought me a nice energy all the way, and to the Half Baked team for setting all the perfect conditions! Here is a cut of the set, traveling between house and minimal, hope you dig it.” — Lowris

