Hyperdub Welcomes MHYSA for New Album 'NEVAEH' LP is out on February 14, 2020.

Next on Hyperdub is MHYSA, “a pop star for the cyber resistance” hailing from Maryland, but currently based in New York.

NEVAEH, described as lo-fi R&B with a bedroom feel and challenging lyricism, focuses on identity and black experience. MHYSA began working on it in the fall of 2017, shortly after the release of her debut album, Fantasii, via Halcyon Veil. She honed the album’s sentiments while touring, recording audio notes and writing lyrics on her iPhone, before recording the tracks in her flat in West Philadelphia.

The album is described by the label as MHYSA’s “intimate reflection on the black femme experience from multiple vantage points, ranging from sex and sexuality, self-love, and self-discovery, black empowerment and lineage, pleasure and lack of it.”

MHYSA labels it “a prayer for Black women and femmes to be taken to or find a new and better world away from the apocalypse…NEVAEH is a safe space, a sort of negro heaven.”

We’re told that numerous tracks have made appearances in Kode9’s club sets, such as the lead track, “Sanaa Lathan,” as well as “w_me,” where MHYSA uses her breath and vocals to embellish a live drum instrumental.

The album follows the recently announced Burial compilation on Hyperdub.

Tracklisting



01. Opening Skit

02. Float

03. before the world ends

04. na na drift

05. when the saints (interlude)

06. sad slutty baby wants more for the world

07. ropeburn

08. w_me interlud

09. w_me

10. no freedom

11. breaker of chains

12. Sanaa Lathan

13. honey, sweetie, baby

14. bbygurl

15. brand nu

16.. BELIEVE Interlude

17. no weapon formed against you shall prosper

18. when the saints (reprise)

NEVAEH LP is out on February 14, 2020, with “Sanaa Lathan” streaming below.