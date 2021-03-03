IG Culture’s CoOp Presents to Release New Label Compilation 'Extras' LP drops digitally on March 5.

IG Culture and Alex Phountzi‘s CoOp Presents will release Extras, a new various artist compilation.

The release is an addendum to Plug One, the London label’s first album released in late 2020. It featured an assortment of established artists and newcomers from in and around the world of bruk, including LCSM, Sivey, EVM128, and Wonky Logic.

Extras is a nine-track selection of more tracks that were recorded during the Plug One sessions, in addition to a few remixes that previously only appeared as bonus tracks on singles.

This time round, there’s brand new music from Xtra Brux, Cengiz, South London HiFi, and Fényan and Szajna, along with a previously unreleased dub of Trev’s monster album cut “Of The Sorcerer.” There’s also IG Culture’s bruk rework of the popular afro-soul single “400 Years” by Reginald Omas Mamode IV, plus a few more.

CoOp Presents focuses on the depth and wealth of talent that exists within the London bruk movement and beyond, and it aims to continue the same spirit of the legendary CoOp movement.

For more information on IG Culture, check out his XLR8R podcast here.



Tracklisting



01. Cengiz “Tribute”

02. Szajna “Y U Mad”

03. NameBrandSound ft. Aleisha Lee “Home Demo” (Risa T remix)

04. Fényan “Salines”

05. Trev “Of The Sorcerer” (dub)

06. Xtra Brux “Just Let Me Be” ft. Pete Simpson

07. Alex Phountzi & Risa T “Rotations”

08. Reginald Omas Mamode IV “400 Years” (IG Culture remix)

09. South London HiFi “Like This”

Extras LP drops digitally on March 5. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Rotations” and “400 Years (IG Culture Remix)” here.