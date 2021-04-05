India Jordan Shares Euphoric Single Ahead of Ninja Tune Debut 'Watch Out!' EP is scheduled for May 7 release on Ninja Tune.

India Jordan has shared “Only Said Enough,” a high-energy track that showcases their infectious sound at its boldest.

Jordan made “Only Said Enough” on the train up to Hull in northern England for a gig in February 2020—one of the last shows they played before lockdown. The show was a back-to-back with Finn, and it was actually the same club night that they and Finn were involved in a few years back, so it was a bit of a homecoming moment.

Born in Doncaster, Jordan and their work have traditionally been inspired by long journeys, but this new EP is a result of their own pattern of movement being forcibly changed by lockdown. In effect, their main source of influence shifted from cross-country and international travel to head-clearing bike rides and walks around London. The EP title is a tongue-in-cheek reference to cycling in the British capital.

Watch Out! follows on from the hugely popular For You, released last year via Local Acion.

Tracklisting



01. Only Said Enough

02. Watch Out!

03. You Can’t Expect The Cars To Stop If You Haven’t Pressed The Button

04. Feierabend

05. And Groove

Watch Out! EP is scheduled for May 7 release on Ninja Tune. Meanwhile, you can stream “Only Said Enough” and “And Groove” below. You can pre-order the EP here.

<a href="https://indiajordan.bandcamp.com/album/watch-out">Watch Out! by India Jordan</a>