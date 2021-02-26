Ink Project’s New Album is an Exhilarating Trip Through UK Styles; Stream It Now 'Rhythm Spirit' is out now on Blind Colour.

Today, Ink Project have released their new album, Rhythm Spirit, on Blind Colour.

The LP is the result of four years’ worth of “different collaborations with a variety of vocalists and remixers,” Ink Project’s Jez Lloyd explains. “My production style has always been quite eclectic and so the album moves between sample-based ambient/downtempo, psychedelic, future dub, gothic soul, electro, and global music.” It’s an exhilarating amalgamation of styles and sounds from the UK’s flourishing musical lexicon.

Rhythm Spirit features the vocal talents of Trinidadian-born Bristol-based Coreysan on the LP’s first single, “Feeding The Fire,” Chinese-born, London-based Fifi Rong on “Slow Suicide,” and rising soul singer Yazmyn Hendrix on “Blink.”

Ink Project are a live electronic/soul collective founded by run by Jez Lloyd. He started the group in his hometown of London, enlisting the vocal talents of Melanie Dymond. he released Ink Project’s debut album, Inside The Sun via the Blind Colour imprint in December 2011.

Tracklisting:

01. Life Force

02. Blink feat. Yazmyn Hendrix

03. New Phase feat. Coreysan

04. Slow Suicide feat. Fifi Rong

05. Found At Sea

06. Rhythm Spirit Part 1

07. Rhythm Spirit Part 2

08. Feeding The Fire feat. Coreysan

09. The End feat. Fifi Rong

Rhythm Spirit is out today, February 26, on vinyl and digitally via Blind Colour—those who buy the vinyl will also get a free download of all LP songs and eight remixes from artists such as Charles Webster, Synkro, Gaudi, and more. You can order the LP here, with the full album and the music video for “The End (feat. Fifi Rong)” streaming below.