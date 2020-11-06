Jockey Slut to Release Andrew Weatherall Tribute Book 'Andrew Weatherall: A Jockey Slut Tribute' is scheduled for December 10 release.

UK music magazine Jockey Slut is set to publish a book in tribute to the late Andrew Weatherall.

Andrew Weatherall, who died in February, was the acid house generation’s most inspiring DJ-producers, renowned for his work on Primal Scream’s epoch-defining Screamadelica and his own bands Sabres Of Paradise and Two Lone Swordsmen. As a DJ, he was peerless and unpredictable, helming club nights that played techno, rockabilly, or music that “never knowingly exceeded 122 bpm.”

Weatherall featured in Jockey Slut several times during its lifetime. This tribute includes all his interviews with the publication, and further articles cover the tenure of his professional life from the mid-’80s to 2020.

The book also includes a new 10,000-word oral history of Weatherall’s early years, featuring interviews with Bobby Gillespie, Ed Simons, Danny Rampling, Justin Robertson, Andrew Innes, David Holmes, Keith Tenniswood, Anna Haigh, Terry Farley, and more.

Jockey Slut magazine ran from 1993 through 2004. The publication was started by John Burgess and Paul Benney as a self-published Manchester-based fanzine. It became a monthly when it moved to London in 1999.

All proceeds from the book will go to the charities that were important to Andrew Weatherall, namely Amnesty International, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Thrombosis UK, and Crisis.

Andrew Weatherall: A Jockey Slut Tribute is scheduled for December 10 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.