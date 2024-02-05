Justice to Release Fourth Album 'Hyperdrama' LP is scheduled for April 26 release.

Justice will release a new album in April.

Out through Ed Banger Records and Because Music, Hyperdrama is the French DJ-producers’ fourth album, following 2016’s Woman. It will be available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl, including a limited-edition crystal-clear edition.

Ahead of the release, you can listen to two singles: “One Night/All Night,” which features psychedelic outfit Tame Impala, and “Generator.” The full tracklisting remains undisclosed.

“We wanted ‘One Night/All Night’ to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker,” Justice said.

They added: “This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record.”

Tracklisting

01. Track 1

02. Generator

03. Track 3

04. One Night/All Night feat. Tame Impala

05. Track 5

06. Track 6

07. Track 7

08. Track 8

09. Track 9

10. Track 10

11. Track 11

12. Track 12

13. Track 13

Hyperdrama LP is scheduled for April 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Generator” and “One Night/All Night” feat. Tame Impala in full via the player below and pre-order here.