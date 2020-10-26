Justin K Broadrick Shares Video Ahead of New Jesu Album 'Terminus' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

Justin K Broadrick has shared a video for “Alone,” a single taken from Terminus, his new solo album as Jesu.

Terminus LP is Broadrick’s first stand alone album as Jesu since 2013’s Every Day I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came, and it follows the more experimental Never EP, released in July.

As reflected in the new video, the record is inspired by the concepts of rejection, dependency, nostalgia, and loneliness. Musically, we can expect dream pop, shoegaze, and electronica.

“Alone” is the second single that Broaderick has shared, following “When I Was Small,” which came with the album announcement.

Broadrick is known as a founding member of Godflesh, one of the first bands to combine elements of extreme metal and industrial music. He formed Jesu after Godflesh’s disbanding in 2002, and also releases as JK Flesh.

Terminus is scheduled for release through Broadrick’s own Avalanche Recordings imprint on November 13. You can purchase “Alone” on Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting



01. When I Was Small

02. Alone

03. Terminus

04. Sleeping In

05. Consciousness

06. Disintegrating Wings

07. Don’t Wake Me Up

08. Give Up