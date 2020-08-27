Kamran Sadeghi Captures Life Under Lockdown with New Ambient Album 'Between Us' LP is available now.

Kamran Sadeghi has released Between Us, a new album on Dragon’s Eye Recordings.

Between Us is Sadeghi’s first release on the Los Angeles, California label since 2008. Across six tracks, the Iranian born American producer explores life in quarantine by directing his listening attention towards the window, an element of our homes that is both sheltering us and giving us a glimpse of the outside world. He created it using field recordings captured with contact microphones attached to the glass window of his apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Sadeghi describes the impulse of “wanting to hear the sound outside as it was being transformed to what I was hearing inside.” Each recording’s tonal slips—due to the presence of sonic artefacts such as resonance, noise, low rumble, feedback, and cyclical hum—suggests a gauzy, shifting passage of time at a distance.

You can read more about Sadeghi in his XLR8R podcast here. He handles all of our mastering for XLR8R+. In February, he released Loss Less, a new album recorded inside a nuclear cooling tower.

Tracklisting



01. Dawn

02. Morning

03. Noon

04. Night

05. Unknown Hour of Feedback

06. Between Us, Rework (Bandcamp Bonus Track)

Between Us LP is available now. You can order it via Bandcamp, where you can also stream it in full.

<a href="http://dragonseyerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/between-us">Between Us by Kamran Sadeghi</a>