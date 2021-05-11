Kenny Segal’s Second Solo Album is Incoming 'INDOORS' LP is scheduled for June 11 release.

Los Angeles’ Kenny Segal has unveiled his second LP for Ruby Yacht, INDOORS.

INDOORS finds some of its deepest roots within Segal’s earliest musical influences, which is to say the early raves and specifically drum & bass that first inspired him to make music. “With this album I tried to go back to some of those original inspirations, ideas, and techniques but through the lens of where I’m currently at with my sound,” Segal says. It features many artists from Segal’s orbit, including Jason Wool (a.k.a Woolymammoth), Aaron Shaw of Black Nile, and The Jefferson Park Boys bandmates Mike Parvizi and Mr. Carmack.

Alongside today’s hard announcement, Segal has shared second single “limited daps,” setting the stage for “an entrancing body of work that straddles the line between electronic and hip-hop,” we’re told. According to Ruby Yacht, it’s Segal’s most eclectic record as a featured artist, producer, or songwriter, filled with haunting piano loops, lush percussion, spacious synths, poignant guitar lines, fiery sax lines, and jazz-ridden Rhodes fills.

Since the release of Segal’s debut Ruby Yacht full-length in 2018, (happy little trees), he’s gone on to produce albums for Billy Woods (Hiding Places), Hemlock Ernst (Back At The House), and Serengeti (Ajai). As part of The Jefferson Park Boys, he’s also produced R.A.P. Ferreira’s debut album, Purple Moonlight Pages.

In April, Segal shared “lollllbye,” the album’s lead single.

Tracklisting



01. lollllbye

02. limbic friction

03 oskmdtb

04. little dinosaurs

05. wave function of the universe

06. the great outdoors

07. limited daps

08. nuclear winter

09. in my next life i want to be me and meet you again

INDOORS LP is scheduled for June 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “lollllbye” and “limited daps” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://kennysegal.bandcamp.com/album/indoors">INDOORS by Kenny Segal</a>