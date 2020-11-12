King Britt, Eris Drew, and More Remix Arandel 'InBach Remixes' is scheduled for November 20 release.

King Britt, Eris Drew, Toh Imago, and more have contributed to a remix package of Arandel‘s InBach, originally released in January.

Not only an homage to Bach’s work, InBach aimed to illuminate the extraordinary instruments housed in the Musée de la Musique (Philharmonie de Paris) with vivid, contemporary music. It was composed with help from illustrious guests Vanessa Wagner and Petra Haden.

The remixes should be viewed as a continuation of the album. The package comprises five takes that reshape and reimagine the core ideas of the original album’s tracks, which themselves were re-imaginations.

Opening the package is Toh Imago, who takes the bubbling “Ces Mains-Là” and drags it into Drexcyian submarine-electro territory. It’s unsettling, immersive, and utterly compelling.

“Bodyline,” a centerpiece of InBach, is remixed by King Britt and Eris Drew. The former, a Philadelphia native, reimagines the original as a modern minimal house tune. Eris Drew, meanwhile, takes the track in another direction entirely, creating a ’90s trip-hop version which nods to ex-Public Enemy member Terminator X, whose first solo album was titled Terminator X & the Valley of the Jeep Beets.

The last two remixes come from La Foudre and Bumby, who take on “Crab Canon” and “Hysope” respectively—one becoming a dark, techno roller, the other a bittersweet, arpeggio-driven house track.

Tracklisting

01. Ces Mains-Là (Toh Imago Remix)

02. Bodyline (King Britt Remix)

03. Crab Canon (La Foudre Remix)

04. Bodyline (Eris Drew Jeep Beets Lullaby)

05. Hysope (Bumby Remix)

InBach Remixes is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the release here and stream King Britt’s rework of “Bodyline” in full below.

<a href="https://arandel.bandcamp.com/album/inbach-remixed">InBach remixed by Arandel</a>