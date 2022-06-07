Kode9 to Deliver First Album in Seven Years
'Escapology' LP is scheduled for July 15 release.
Kode9 will release a new album via his Hyperdub label.
Escapology is the British producer’s first album since 2015’s Nothing.
It’s a more club-focused configuration of Astro-Darien, a work of “sonic fiction” that will be released in October on Hyperdub sub-label Flatlines. Across 15 tracks, Kode9 reshapes the soundtrack’s “tense, off-world atmospheres” into slices of high definition, asymmetric club rhythms, touching on footwork, drill, and dubstep.
The Astro-Darien universe surfaced last year as a two-week audio-visual installation on the main dancefloor at club space Corsica Studios in south London and as a multi-speaker performance at the INA-GRM in Paris
The artwork for both Escapology and Astro-Darien was produced by Kode9’s long-time collaborators Lawrence Lek and Optigram.
In 2021, Kode9 released The Jackpot / Rona City Blues , his first solo EP in six years.
Astro-Darien will be the second release on Flatlines following the late Mark Fisher and Justin Barton’s audio essay, On Vanishing Land, in 2019.
Tracklist:
01. Trancestar North
02. The Break Up
03. Toxic Foam
04. Orbex
05. Angle of Re-entry
06. Freefall
07. In The Shadow of Ben Hope
08. Slim-Darien
09. Cross The Gap
10. Uncoil
11. Astro-Darien
12. Lagrange Point
13. Docking
14. Torus
15. T-Divine
Escapology LP is scheduled for July 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Torus” in full below and pre-order here.