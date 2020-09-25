Los Angeles’ TWEAKS Shares Breakbeat Cut From Upcoming Mixtape The nine-track 'Videl' will drop on October 23.

Emerging Los Angeles artist TWEAKS has shared the first single from their upcoming beat tape, Videl.

The track, “Peeping Thom,” a sub-heavy breakbeat cut with processed field recordings, was influenced by “Black America’s rich history of underground techno,” TWEAKS explains. It forms part of an upcoming beat-tape titled Videl that was produced during quarantine through a practice they dubbed “demo a day,” in which TWEAKS would create a new piece of music daily. The process of recording the tape was a cathartic experience and “realized through a period of intense loss and transformation,” they explain.

The nine-track Videl tape showcases TWEAKS’ range as a producer, presenting warped spoken-word ambient, left-field house, breaks, and broken-beat material. It will be their first long-form release, following various self-released singles.

“Peeping Thom” is available now and can be picked up here, with the full stream and mixtape tracklisting below. Videl will be released independently on October 23.

Tracklisting:

01. 90’s J-LO

02. Tongue Tied

03. 37 Niggas

04. Peeping Thom

05. Happy Birthday King!

06. Jawni Left

07. Crocodile Rivers

08. Breathe Slow

09. Wi Spa

<a href="https://tweaks.bandcamp.com/album/videl">Videl by TWEAKS</a>