Lapalux Unveils “Limb to Limb” from Upcoming Brainfeeder Album 'Amnioverse' LP is out on November 8 via Brainfeeder.

Lapalux has unveiled new single “Limb to Limb” (feat. Lilia) ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Amnioverse, on November 8 via Brainfeeder.

An unexpected marriage of club-informed beats and heavily textured modular synthesis, “Limb to Limb” features vocalist Lilia who sings: “It’s always the same…we hit the ground running…and we’ll let it begin…if we get lost…we’ll go home.”

Amnioverse revolves around notions of fluidity; the idea that birth, life, death, and rebirth is a never-ending continuum. Lapalux, real name Stuart Howard, channels these ethereal ideas through a new and ever-expanding modular synth set-up, injecting human emotion, and layering recordings of weather, wind, rain and fire, lending an elemental, celestial feel to the composition.

Amnioverse is released on deluxe vinyl, CD, and digital formats on November 8. You can read more about it here, and stream “Limb to Limb” below.