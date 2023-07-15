Laurel Halo Reveals Her First Album in Five Years 'Atlas' LP is scheduled for September 22 release.

Laurel Halo will release a new album in September.

Atlas is the American DJ-producer’s first album in five years, since 2018’s Raw Silk Uncut Wood.

Using both electronic and acoustic instrumentation, Halo has created a “potent” set of sensual ambient jazz collages, comprised of orchestral clouds, shades of modal harmony, hidden sonic details, and hallucinatory textures.

The process of writing Atlas began in 2020 when Halo reacquainted herself with the piano. She relished the piano’s physical feedback, as well as its capacity to express emotion.

And when the legendary Ina GRM Studios in Paris invited her to take up a residency in 2021, she spared no time to dub, stretch, and manipulate some of the simple piano sketches she’d recorded. It was these subtle piano recordings and electronic manipulations would go on to become the heart of Atlas.

In the remainder of 2021 and 2022, with time spent between Berlin and London, Halo recorded additional guitar, violin and vibraphone, as well as acoustic instrumentation from friends and collaborators including saxophonist Bendik Giske, violinist James Underwood, cellist Lucy Railton, and vocalist Coby Sey.

Atlas forms the debut release on Halo’s new imprint, Awe.

Tracklisting

01. Abandon

02. Naked to the Light

03. Late Night Drive

04. Sick Eros

05. Belleville

06. Sweat, Tears or the Sea

07. Atlas

08. Reading the Air

09. You Burn Me

10. Earthbound

Atlas LP is scheduled for September 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Belleville” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://laurelhalo.bandcamp.com/album/atlas">Atlas by Laurel Halo</a>

Photo: Norrel Blair