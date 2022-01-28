Leaving Records to Release Debut Album from Jazz Bassist The Growth Eternal 'PARASAiL​-​18' LP is scheduled for February 25 release.

The Growth Eternal, a Tulsa-native born Byron Crenshaw, will release his debut album on Matthewdavid‘s Leaving Records.

Crenshaw, a jazz bassist, producer, and song-writer currently based out of Los Angeles, has previously put out Bass Tone Paintings, a collection of psychedelic jazz exploring Black identity and love for the environment, on Leaving. Last year, he released Kensho !, which follows the same format: one-minute-long tracks in various different languages. (There’s also this cover of Solange’s “Things I Imagined.”)

PARASAiL-18, though, is Crenshaw’s first proper full-length, and he recorded it over a period of four years, in a process that “has made me as much as I’ve made it,” he says. Its nine songs represent the point in Crenshaw’s life where he has needed escape most, and the lowercase “i” represents ego dissolution and “yielding to things as they are,” we’re told.

Tracklisting:



01. Sustainer

02. Fade

03. Huntress

04. Roden

05. The Remains

06. Braid

07. Within Me

08. Parasail

09. Slide On Me

PARASAiL​-​18 LP is scheduled for February 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Roden” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://thegrowtheternal.bandcamp.com/album/parasail-18">PARASAiL-18 by The Growth Eternal</a>