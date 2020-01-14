Leaving Records Unveils Asa Tone LP with New Single 'Temporary Music' LP is out January 31.

Next on Leaving Records is Temporary Music, the debut album from Asa Tone, the collaboration of Jakarta-born Melati Malay and New York-based Tristan Arp and Kaazi.

Leaving Records introduced the project towards the end of 2018, offering “Visit From Tokay,” the album’s lead single. The Los Angeles, California label has now shared two more singles ahead of the album’s January 31 release, namely “Perpetual Motion via Jungle Transport” and “To Tell A Picture.”

The album dates back to January, 2018, when the trio travelled to Indonesia during Melati’s annual return home, set up a temporary studio in a house nestled in the jungle’s canopy, and recorded a series of improvisational pieces together.

The music incorporates both digital and analogue processing and largely draws upon the group’s collective voice, a small selection of instrumentation, and their immediate environment. They aimed to record a kind of music together that “doesn’t seem to come from one specific place, but instead, from everywhere,” the label explains.

Tracklisting



01. To Tell A Picture

02. Perpetual Motion Via Jungle Transport

03. Visit From Tokay

04. Inexplicable Notion (Location Specific)

05. In Everyone Repeating

06. River At Work

07. No One Holding Their Tongue

08. Ogoh Ogoh

09. Vanda Tricolor

10. Each Pool A Lifetime

Temporary Music LP is out January 31. Meanwhile, you can stream “To Tell a Picture” below and pre-order the album here, where you can also stream “Perpetual Motion via Jungle Transport.”