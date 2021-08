Leaving Records Welcomes Nigerian Producer Colloboh 'Entity Relation' EP is scheduled for September 3 release.

Leaving Records will release a new EP from Colloboh, real name Collins Oboh.

Born in Nigeria but based in Baltimore, Maryland, Oboh is a 26-year-old producer whose sound is built around his modular synthesizer. There’s no other information about him, other than that in June he released “Zero Day,” a single via Bandcamp.

Entity Relation is a five-track EP of electrifying experimentalism. “RPM+,” the lead single, stays true to its name, ratcheting up the tempo for a dizzying tune.

Tracklisting



01. Turning&

02. Borderline

03. RPM+

04. one2MANY

05. Reasons

Entity Relation EP is scheduled for September 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “RPM+” in full below and pre-order here.