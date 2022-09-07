Leaving Welcomes Austin’s More Eaze for New Album 'Strawberry Season' LP is scheduled for November 9 release.

More Eaze, the project of multi-instrumentalist Mari Maurice, will release an album on Matthewdavid‘s Leaving Records.

Strawberry Season responds “tenderly” to the fraught concept of Spring, a season where crops are ripening prematurely, all at once, into a burst of rot. The album conveys that there remains an “abundance of sweetness amidst our increasing unease,” we’re told.

Sonically, we’re told that the album “offers unique solace,” providing an occasion for the kind of deep listening that our overstimulated spirits require. Across its eight tracks, it spans wistful folk and sweeping textural bleeps, plus twinkling IDM-tinged electronics and processed vocals.

Maurice’s work examines themes of gender, identity, and perception, and it includes releases for Orange Milk, Lillerne Tapes, and OOH Sounds

Tracklisting



01. Gentle Pets

02. Suped

03. Blank Check

04. Known

05. Cold

06. Your Call

07. Low Resolution at Santikos

08. Goodnight

Strawberry Season LP is scheduled for November 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Cold” in full below and pre-order it here.

<a href="https://moreeaze.bandcamp.com/album/strawberry-season">Strawberry Season by more eaze</a>