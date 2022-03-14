Lebanon’s Mhamad Safa Next on Lee Gamble’s UIQ 'Ibtihalat' LP is scheduled for April 29 release.

Photo: Jimmy Mould

Next up on Lee Gamble‘s UIQ imprint is an album from Lebanese musician Mhamad Safa.

Safa is a musician, architect, and researcher based between London and Beirut. Through his work, which focuses on multi-scalar spatial conditions and their sonic make-ups, he explores the aural legacies of traditional and subcultural practices.

Ibtihalat, his debut album, is a “throbbing summoning of an otherworldly force” constructed in the face of “geographic calamities and contingencies.” It draws inspiration from the musical traditions of the Gnawa population in north Africa and introduces novel processes of musical synthesis using predictive algorithms and polyrhythms within beat-based compositions, each of which is inaccessible through dominant tools in music production.

We’re told that the 10 tracks are “heavily percussive and rhythmically odd interventions,” that can be repurposed as “speculative experimentations on the futures of dance culture.”

For more information on Lee Gamble, check out his memorable XLR8R Influences podcast, an outing in retrospective hip-hop, here.

Tracklisting



01. Terminus Messao

02. Supranomadic

03. Liturgies For Cyborgs

04. Bel Abbes

05. Proto—Ismael

06. Hydrobenediction

07. Ouda And The Strikers At Najd

08. Fugues

09. Gazelles

10. Coastal Worship

Ibtihalat LP is scheduled for April 29 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bel Abbes” in full via the player below.

<a href="https://uiqmusic.bandcamp.com/album/ibtihalat-uiqlp004">Ibtihalat (UIQLP004) by Safa</a>