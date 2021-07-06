Lee Gamble Completes Album Triptych with ‘A Million Pieces Of You’ on Hyperdub 'A Million Pieces Of You' LP is scheduled for September 10 release.

Lee Gamble will release A Million Pieces of You, a new album that completes his Flush Real Pharynx 2019—2021 project on British label Hyperdub.

Gamble, who contributed to our Influences podcast series in 2018, kicked off Flush Real Pharynx in 2019 with In A Paraventral Scale, which he followed with Exhaust. The triptych explores the aggressive onslaught of visual and sonic stimuli of contemporary cities and virtual spaces. He wrote all the music at a time when his experience of overload had “come to a halt,” giving way to an overbearing sense of loss, burnout, and a “desperate need for hope.” In contrast to the previous records, A Million Pieces of You‘s seven tracks feel “more reflective” and “more human,” we’re told.

Fans of the triptych can pick up the complete set on CD from September 10. A Million Pieces of You will be available digitally first, with a vinyl release to follow on November 5.

Tracklisting



01. Balloon Lossy

02. Newtown Got Folded

03. Obsession Model

04. Empty Middle Seat

05. You Left A Space

06. Hyperpassive

07. Balloon Copy

A Million Pieces Of You LP is scheduled for September 10 release digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hyperpassive” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://leegamble.bandcamp.com/album/a-million-pieces-of-you">A Million Pieces Of You by Lee Gamble</a>