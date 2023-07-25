Lee Gamble to Release New Album 'Models' LP is scheduled for October 8 release.

Across the record, Gamble advances theories that he put forward on his 2012 album, Diversions 1994-1996, when he vaporized interludes from his collection of jungle tapes into ghosted echoes.

He surveys musical history in much the same way here, but swerves sampling completely and isn’t in search of passive, ambient euphoria. Instead, he trains his focus on the synthetic voice. Loose phrases were fed into a series of neural networks which would attempt to mimic them and sing them back, often corrupting them into indecipherable clouds. Gamble’s role was to make sense of the chatter and extract the most haunted fragments and use them into a suite of “vulnerable, half-remembered fragments of dream pop.”

We’re told that the album is “saccharine and melancholy at once.”

The record’s front cover is a dimly lit photograph of a West Midlands motorway, rooting Gamble’s effervescent fantasies in reality. It’s a direct link to the producer’s home turf and a conscious attempt to sidestep the visual aesthetics of contemporary digital art.

Tracklisting

01. Purple, Orange

02. Juice

03. XIth c Spray

04. She’s Not

05. Phantom Limb

06. Blurring

07. Your Weight on My Arms

Models LP is scheduled for October 8 release on Hyperdub. Meanwhile, you can stream “She’s Not” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Filip Preis

Album cover: Richard Roberts