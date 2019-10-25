Leif, Jack Michael, and Alec Falconer Arrive on XLR8R+ for UK Edition On artwork duties is Harry Luderman.

For the 16th edition of XLR8R+, we turn to the United Kingdom, with three tracks coming from some of the country’s most exciting artists. To celebrate the edition, we’re also throwing a party for XLR8R+ members at FOLD on October 26, headlined by Onur Özer, Quest, and Sugar Free, followed by an after-party featuring Jack Michael, Alec Falconer, and the rest of Orbital London, as well as Silverlining and WXC.

Opening this edition is Leif, who grew up in Wales but bases himself in Bristol. The Whities signee, a specialist in pace and restraint in music, delivers an alternative mix of “Untitled,” which originally appeared on his 2015 album, Taraxacum. The track is typically delicate and soothing, but with its new beat framework, it’s propulsive enough for a club.

Up next we have Jack Michael and Alec Falconer, two artists who are making names for themselves across the UK. Jack Michael, who calls Essex home, shares a chunky garage cut; titled “From London, it follows his latest release on Orbital London, which comes recommended by Phonica. Falconer, who closes the edition with “Hospital Interview,” pairs a slick, driving bassline with an obscure vocal sample and delicate piano work.

On artwork duties is Harry Luderman, who heads up the design of Orbital London. The Londoner brings all this music together with a colorful illustration and some subtle messaging!

You can stream snippets of the release below, along with a preview of this month’s zine, which will also be printed in a limited-edition run for Bandcamp and those attending the party.

All tracks mastered by Kamran Sadeghi.

