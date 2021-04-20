Lenzman Returns to The North Quarter for Third Album 'A Little While Longer' LP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Lenzman will release A Little While Longer, his new album, on The North Quarter.

Written over a space of three months during lockdown, A Little While Longer tackles the emotions and challenges of a total change of rhythm and routine, frustrated confinement, and overcoming a void in inspiration. In the end it was Lenzman’s close family who inspired his creativity and process. The body of work was brought together throughold recordings, sampling bespoke piano pieces, and collaboration.

In support of the album, Lenzman, real name Teije van Vliet, has shared “Gimmie A Sec” feat. Danny Sanchez, a young rapper from south London. Juxtaposing rapid-fire funky breaks and quick-fire bars with jazz-inflected piano chords and a soul-tinged chorus, the track sees Lenzman tap into his trademark sound with enviable finesse.

Lenzman, based in Amsterdam, has released two albums on Goldie‘s Metalheadz, the last coming in 2019. It has been more than four years since his last project on The North Quarter, which he launched in 2017.

Tracklisting

01. Lil Souljah feat. Slay

02. Zusterliefde

03. Gimmie A Sec feat. Danny Sanchez

04. Old Times’ Sake

05. Starlight feat. Fox

06. Yasukuni

07. Combo feat. Satl

08. Down For Whatever (Jubei Remix)

A Little While Longer LP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Gimmie A Sec” feat. Danny Sanchez below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://lenzman.bandcamp.com/album/a-little-while-longer">A Little While Longer by Lenzman</a>