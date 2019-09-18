Lionmilk Signs to Leaving Records for ‘Visions Of Paraíso’ LP 'Visions in Paraíso' LP is out September 24.

Lionmilk will release his new album, Visions Of Paraíso, through Leaving Records.

Lionmilk is the alias of Moki Kawaguchi, a Los Angeles-based artist, composer, producer, beatmaker, jazz pianist, and bandleader. In early Spring, he was introduced to Leaving’s founder Matthewdavid by Mndsgn during their collaborative performance at the ongoing Leaving Records-curated public concert series, Listen To Music Outside In The Daylight Under a Tree. Kawaguchi is also known for his recurring On The Spot performances of curated improvised music that is organized at the LA weekly underground club night Back Beat LA.

Visions in Paraíso is the first of three albums underway from the collaboration of Lionmilk and Leaving Records.

Kawaguchi released his Depths Of Madness cassette album last year via Paxico Records.

Tracklisting:

01. Morning Conversation

02. Youth and Folly

03. Fela

04. Break My Legs

05. Money Hugger

06. Arched Feet From Now On

07. Brandy

08. Shine

09. The Unseen (Amani Fela)

10. Cantthink

11. For The Hustlers

12. Nina’s Intermission

13. Chuva de Verão

14. Samba de Saudade (ft. Muwosi)

15. Sacuda

16. Sonho de Paraiso

17. Danca de Los Angeles

18. Unstable States Of Mind

Visions in Paraíso LP is out September 24 on cassette and digital, with “Arched Feet From Now On” and “Chuva de Verão” streaming below.