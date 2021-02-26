Listed and Housepitality Join Forces for All-Weekend Virtual Festival Featuring Mr. C, Francesca Lombardo, DJ Three, DJ T., and more, 'Keep Our Beat Alive' is live now through Sunday, February 28.

This weekend, Listed and Housepitality will host Keep Our Beat Alive, an all-weekend virtual festival.

Running from today, Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28, the livestream event was created in order to “support the dance music community through the hardships of the last year,” the organizers say. The festival will feature sets by Francesca Lombardo, DJ Three, DJ T., Sepehr, Listed artists Mr. C, Jay Tripwire, Nikita, and H Foundation, as well as dance music pillars PillowTalk and Doc Martin.

The festival can be watched as many times as you like throughout the weekend and for 48 hours after it’s over. There are also various ticket options that also include In Housepitality We Trust, a VA compilation that available as unmixed tracks and a continuous mix by Mikey Tello (a.k.a. Lil’ T of PillowTalk) as well as a Housepitality t-shirt.

Listed and Housepitality have also partnered with Sole Purpose NYC and the SFAR Foundation “Welcome Home Project” and will be donating two pairs of socks with every ticket sold to homeless individuals.

You can find out more and buy tickets to the festival here.