Logic1000 is Back with Two New Tracks 'Safe In My Arms / YourLove' is available now.

Photo: Kasia Zacharko

Following the release of her debut EP, You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go, Logic1000 has shared two new tracks, “Safe In My Arms” and “Your Love,” on Because Music.

Logic1000 is the alias of Samantha Poulter, a Sydney-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer. She emerged with her debut, self-titled EP, released in 2018 via Australian label SUMAC, which attracted the attention Four Tet, Anthony Naples, DJ Python. Since then, she’s delivered remixes for Caribou, Christine and the Queens, and Låpsley, and put out You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go.

The dual single offers a “taste of new material” from Logic1000 slated for release this fall.

Tracklisting

01. Safe In My Arms

02. YourLove

Safe In My Arms / YourLove is available now. You can stream the release in full below.