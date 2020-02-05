Improvised Jazz Trio Wildflower Detail New Album 'Wildflower—Season 2' LP is out February 14 on digital and March 6 on vinyl.

Leon Brichard (bass), Tom Skinner (drums), and Idris Rahman (saxophone) have unveiled their second album as Wildflower, titled Wildflower—Season 2.

Recorded over a two-day session at Fishmarket Studios in London, Wildflower—Season 2 sees the rising trio continuing to explore areas of groove-based improvised jazz, while taking a slightly more free approach to the writing process. It follows their self-titled debut, released in 2017.

Across seven tracks, Brichard, Skinner, and Rahman explore simple but effective melodies and bass motifs, used to create “fully realised pieces with dynamic extremes that bring a full range of emotion.”

Taking inspiration from spiritual jazz pioneers such as John and Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Yusef Lateef and Sun Ra, Wildflower came together in 2017, influenced by Gnawa and Bengali folk music. Rather than having a tight rigid structure, the music is allowed to breathe and develop into new unexplored forms, allowing fresh interpretations that make each performance a unique experience.

Tracklisting

A1. Under the night sky

A2. Mirage

A3. Fire

B1. Distant thunder

B2. Rush

B3. Light in the sorrow

B4. Where the wild things dance

Wildflower—Season 2 LP is out February 14 on digital and March 6 on vinyl via Wildflower Music. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and hear “Mirage” below.