Madlib’s Madlib Invazion Welcomes London Psychedelic-Funk Ensemble The Heliocentrics 'Infinity Of Now' LP is available now.

The Heliocentrics have released their new album with Madlib‘s Madlib Invazion.

Titled Infinity Of Now, the eight-track album launched earlier this month across CD, vinyl, and digital formats as the psychedelic-funk ensemble’s first full-length of new material in three years.

Madlib Invazion explains that across eight tracks, the group draws equally from the funk universe of James Brown, the disorienting asymmetry of Sun Ra, the cinematic scope of Ennio Morricone, the sublime fusion of David Axelrod, Pierre Henry’s turned-on musique concrète, and Can’s beat-heavy Krautrock.

After working with The Heliocentrics on 2017’s A World of Masks, Slovakian vocalist Barbora Patkova returns for Infinity Of Now. Drummer Malcolm Catto and bassist Jake Ferguson deliver the album’s musical framework, and they’re joined by Collin Webster (alto sax), Jason Yarde (baritone sax), Dan Smith (guitar/electronics), Sylvia Hallett (hurdy gurdy/sarangi), Jack Yglesias (keys/percussion/banjo), and Raven Bush (strings/electronics). They recorded the album at Malcolm Catto’s Quatermass Sound Lab.

Outside of their recorded output with Barbora Patkova, The Heliocentrics have collaborated with a myriad of vocalists over the years, including Mulatu Astatke, Melvin van Peebles, Lloyd Miller, and Orlando Julius. In 2015, they expanded into the world of film with a score for British documentary “The Sunshine Makers,” later released with Soundway Records as an original soundtrack.

Tracklisting

01. 99% Revolution

02. Venom

03. Elephant Walk

04. Burning Wooden Ship

05. Hanging By A Thread

06. Nonsense Part 1

07. Light In The Dark

08. People Wake Up!

Infinity Of Now LP is available now, with a stream of “Burning Wooden Ship” below.