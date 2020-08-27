Loraine James Links with Lila Tirando a Violeta and Jonnine Standish for Hyperdub EP 'Nothing' EP is scheduled for October 2 release.

Photo | Megan Wallace

Loraine James will put out Nothing, a new EP on Hyperdub.

Nothing follows James’ 2019 album, For You And I, and it features three collaborations with Lila Tirando a Violeta, rapper Tardast, and HTRK front-woman Jonnine Standish. Before starting the EP, James, from north London, publicly reached out for collaborators and found these artists who extend the feeling in her instrumental music with their own unique energies.

The closer, “The Starting Point,” is a solo effort.

Earlier this year, James rereleased New Year’s Substitution, an eight-track release originally shared in 2015.

Tracklisting



01. Nothing. feat. Lila Tirando a Violeta

02. Marg feat. Tardast

03. Don’t You See It feat. Jonnine

04. The Starting Point

Nothing EP is scheduled for October 2 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Don’t You See” ft. Jonnine below, and pre-order here.

<a href="http://lorainejames.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-ep">Nothing EP by Loraine James</a>